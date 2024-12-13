Ask David what he is most proud of achieving in his time at Tamar Crossings and his answer was surprising. It is not the many major engineering achievements or the fact that both the bridge and ferries operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year regardless of the weather conditions. For David, the most satisfying thing he feels that he has achieved has been to build a really strong team of people, and generate a very open, positive and engaged organisational culture.