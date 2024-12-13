THE general manager at Tamar Crossings David List has retired after 27 years at the helm.
His retirement marks the end of an era for the management of the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint ferries which see 18-million vehicles cross the river Tamar each year.
In the 27 years leading the organisation, David has overseen the groundbreaking strengthening and widening scheme on the Tamar Bridge, the multi-million-pound Torpoint Ferry replacement programme, as well as the launch of the Visitor and Learning Centre.
Past and present members of staff from Tamar Crossings, the Joint Committee, and Plymouth and Cornwall Councils joined representatives of the numerous organisations and companies who have worked with David during the past 27 years for a special farewell event held at the Tamar Bridge on Thursday, December 12.
David was presented with two special gifts from staff at Tamar Crossings – a coat rack made from one of the bolts from the Tamar Bridge and one of the links from a ferry chain.
Representing the Joint Committee which oversees the running of the crossings, Joint Chair Martin Worth paid tribute to David’s many achievements, thanking him for his ‘wonderful years of service’.
David studied civil engineering at Nottingham University where he was awarded a first-class honours degree at the age of 20. After leaving university David joined Redditch Development Corporation, spending the next five years on a range of road and building projects helping to build the new town.
He then moved to Hong Kong where the Government was recruiting engineers to work on its vast infrastructure construction programmes. He spent the next 16 years working on a range of projects, including major land reclamation schemes, and the construction and project management of new roads, drains and bridges.
The family made the decision to move back to the UK and David joined the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry as the new bridge and ferry manager in June 1997.
His first four years saw him heavily involved in two major projects; as well as being a member of the panel interviewing contractors for the strengthening and widening project on the Bridge, he was also in charge of the project to replace the ferries which, having been built in the 1960s, were very tired.
While he did not lead the strengthening and widening project, he was a key member of the project team and responsible for keeping the Tamar bridge running while the work was carried out.
This was no easy feat as it was the first time a major bridge had been strengthened and widened while open to live traffic; a global first. Despite the challenges, only two per cent of traffic volume was lost during the entire project, an incredible achievement given the sheer scale of the works and one of the main reasons that the project won multiple awards.
Ask David what he is most proud of achieving in his time at Tamar Crossings and his answer was surprising. It is not the many major engineering achievements or the fact that both the bridge and ferries operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year regardless of the weather conditions. For David, the most satisfying thing he feels that he has achieved has been to build a really strong team of people, and generate a very open, positive and engaged organisational culture.
He said: “Tamar Crossings has been a huge part of my life. Our Bridge may not be the most impressive in modern terms, but it does its job very well with relatively low maintenance. The ferries are unique and the biggest chain ferries in the world.
“This is the longest I have worked for the one employer and I have got very attached to the team and the amazing structure and vessels I have been in charge of for the past 27 years.”
Readily admitting that the thing he will miss the most is the people – both the staff he has worked with and councillors and officers on the Joint Committee and from the two parent authorities - David says he is looking forward to having more time to pursue his many interests.
Throughout his adult life he has been very active in a range of sports – squash, running, cycling and orienteering – and hopes to continue at least some of those. His unexpectedly long list of hobbies also includes classic and modern motorcycles, ornithology and Latin dancing.
He is also planning to make regular visits to the Cayman Islands where both of his children currently live and work.
David adds: “While I will no longer be crossing the bridge to get to work, or working next to an iconic bridge or a ferry crossing the river, Tamar Crossings is in my blood now and I will always look back with fondness and pride on what we have achieved.”