SATURDAY night was certainly alright for a crowd of 140 people in Looe, who under the dazzling lights of the Hannafore Point Hotel, were still standing come the end of a quite brilliant Elton John tribute night.
Lee Quinney took to the stage in full ‘Rocketman’ attire - sequin jackets, signature sunglasses and all - as he worked his way through many of the legendary singer’s greatest hits.
Lee wasted little time launching into various classics, his powerful vocals soaring as guests sang and dance the night away.
Each song was met with rapturous applause - from ‘Tiny Dancer’ to the upbeat ‘I’m Still Standing’ - which had everyone on their feet.
The evening, however, was not just about the music, but more so vital fundraising for RNLI Looe Lifeboat Station, who will benefit to the tune of £2,300 thanks to ticket sales, a raffle and an auction.
Lee and his band had never played in Looe before, but said were thrilled by the crowd’s reaction. They were equally delighted to hear how much had been raised for the RNLI.
Shirley Adams, one of the evening’s organisers, said: “Lee was electric and got the whole room up and dancing. By the end, the whole audience wanted more, he was so good!
“I’d also like to thank everyone who kindly donated the auction and raffle prizes which contributed to the amazing amount raised, which will be used to support our RNLI volunteer crews.”
The event was made possible thanks to the generosity of the Hannafore Point Hotel, which provided the venue free of charge and donated one of the raffle prizes.
Shirley extended her gratitude to Phil, David and the hotel staff for their support, adding: “Nothing was too much trouble, their support was gratefully received.”