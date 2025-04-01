At Bodmin Magistrates’ Court, David Hewitt, owner of Rosedown Eggs, pleaded guilty to four food hygiene offences under the Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013. In mitigation, the court heard Hewitt had a previously good history of compliance and that the business had promptly been brought back into compliance and has remained as such since April 2024. Hewitt was fined £5,672 and ordered to pay the Council’s court costs of £7,226 and a victim surcharge of £2,000.