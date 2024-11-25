THE Eden Project Sleep Out, which invites people to bed down in front of the biomes at the tourist attraction near St Austell, has this year raised more than £12,000 for homelessness charities.
Around 90 participants braved the cold, with a sleeping bag and some cardboard, to raise awareness and funds for St Petrocs and the Amber Foundation.
During the event, those taking part heard live music from Carclaze Voices, NoteAbility Community Choir and singer-songwriter Suzie Mac. They also heard talks from the charities, experts and Raynor Winn, the author of The Salt Path, The Wild Silence and Landlines.
Eden Project development director Dan James said: “The Eden Project Sleep Out is a powerful reminder of the strength of community and the importance of coming together and supporting those less fortunate than ourselves.
“By braving the cold for one night, participants have raised more than £12,000, which will provide amazing support for St Petrocs and the Amber Foundation in their vital work.
“In a time when the homelessness crisis is deepening, every donation makes a real difference in providing hope and a way forward for those in need.”
Lois Wild, from St Petrocs, said: “This year's Eden Project Sleep Out was an amazing event with participants choosing to take on the challenge of switching their bed at home for the cold hard ground outside.
“It was incredibly eye-opening listening to stories from people who had experienced homelessness and those working with people who are homeless in Devon and Cornwall, providing an amazing opportunity to raise awareness and to raise funds at the same time. We are so grateful to the Eden Project for providing this humbling experience.
“The funds raised this winter will support St Petrocs to provide emergency accommodation for people who have been pushed into homelessness and who would otherwise have to sleep outside. Due to the demand on our work at this moment in time, we have started the delivery of this emergency accommodation early.
“We are currently providing a number of people with a safe space through this emergency accommodation and we are working hard to secure longer term accommodation so people can move on into their own homes, therefore ending their experience of homelessness. A huge thank you to all those who took part in the event.”
Rebecca Fry, of the Amber Foundation, said: “We had another extraordinary night at the Eden Project for Sleep Out 2024. The evening was so heart-warming with cooking, talks, music and more to engage the participants on the issue of homelessness. The temperature plummeted around midnight which meant an uncomfortable night for most of us, but nothing in comparison to what people who sleep rough have to endure every night.”