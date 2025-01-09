In a change to plans advised in December, starting on Monday, January 13, the Saltash tunnel will have just the eastbound carriageway closed weeknights from 8pm until 6am and not a full closure.
The tunnel will however be subject to full overnight closures from Tuesday, February 25, on weeknights from 8pm to 6am. The tunnel will be open as normal during the day and at weekends.
National Highways is advising drivers to plan ahead and allow a little extra time for their journeys as this first phase of work starts on modernising the A38 Saltash Tunnel.
The works overnight closure of the eastbound lane during the week starting on Monday, January 13, (8pm to 6am) is to enable work in and around the tunnel.
The westbound carriageway through the tunnel will operate as normal, with eastbound traffic following a diversion route from Carkeel roundabout, along the B3271 and North Road.
The 37-year-old tunnel structure is undergoing a generational refurbishment scheme this year and the first phase of the Tunnel and Traffic Control System upgrade – including electrical distribution, new LED lighting, fans and electronic signage – will involve piling and excavation work before cabling and lighting installations through the spring.
National Highways tunnel manager Julian Mitchell said: “We appreciate road closures can be frustrating but it’s difficult to work safely within the structure without closing it overnight.
“The tunnel forms a key route between Plymouth and south east Cornwall. It’s a massive investment for the South West, and the work is being carefully planned with our Tamar Bridge partners and other stakeholders.
“We’re keeping all closures to an absolute minimum, we thank all drivers and residents in advance for their co-operation and patience and advise people to plan their journeys and allow a little extra time.”
The second phase of the £25-million upgrade involving the changeover of technology systems and the installation and connection of new gantries and signage, will start in the summer and timescales and traffic management details will be communicated well in advance.
Further details on the scheme can be found by going to: nationalhighways.co.uk/our-roads/south-west/a38-saltash-tunnel-technology-upgrade