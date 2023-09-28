Pollution alerts have been issued for East Looe following the affects of Storm Agnes.
Storm Agnes, the first named storm of the season, has been ushering in grey weather, strong winds and rain for much of the county.
However, it isn’t just on land which has been affected by the conditions. Surfers Against Sewage has issued a pollution alert for the East Looe area for today (September 28).
A spokesperson for the activist group said: “In the aftermath of Storm Agnes there are more pollution alerts at East Looe and Seaton beaches according to Surfers Against Sewage today
“No sewer overflows discharge directly onto the beach here, however several discharge into the River Looe Estuary and catchment upstream.”