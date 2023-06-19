“The proposed development by the introduction of a significant number of hounds would erode the appreciation of and adversely impact upon the peacefulness of what is currently a tranquil part of the Bodmin Moor Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in which great weight must be attached to landscape and scenic beauty preservation including its tranquillity. In the absence of any special circumstances to justify it, the proposal represents a harmful form of development within the AONB, and without any other material considerations which outweigh such harm, the proposal is contrary to Policies 1, 12, and 23 of the Cornwall Local Plan Strategic Policies 2010 - 2030 (November 2016) and Policies LS-P3 and PD-P11 of the AONB Management Plan 2022-2027 and Paragraphs 174 (e) and 185 (b) of the National Planning Policy Framework 2021.”