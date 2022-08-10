Earlier waste collection times expected to keep crews safe from heat wave
Cornwall Council are advising all residents expecting waste collection to have their rubbish ready for collection by 6am later this week.
Due to the heat wave expected later this week, in which areas of the South West will reach temperatures of as high as 32 degrees, Cornwall Council have announced that waste collections will be taking place earlier in the day across Thursday and Friday (August 11 and 12).
A spokesperson for the council has said: “Due to the hot weather, rubbish, recycling and garden waste collections will be taking place earlier in some parts of Cornwall tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday to help keep our crews safe.”
The council recommends that all residents expecting to receive collection have their waste ready by 6am and if putting it out the night before, ensuring it is kept covered.
As it stands collections are due to return to their normal time as of Monday 15.
