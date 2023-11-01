Things have been getting spooky at Duchy College, as equine students have showcased their creativity with a horse-driven Hallowe’en show.
Level 3 equine students displayed their equestrian skills by organising a delightful in-hand horse show with a twist.
This Hallowe’en, horses and their handlers got dressed up in matching spooky costumes, offering an enjoyable experience for all.
The event, led by students Millie, Aimee, Bea, Lola, Lydia, Ellie and Issy was held during the week of Hallowe’en and was a blend of equine finesse and Hallowe’en spirit.
Devils, witches, pumpkins, pirates, skeletons and knights were all on show, bringing a spine-tingling display for onlookers.
Zoe Barwell, curriculum area manager said: “I am incredibly proud of our Level 3 Equine students for arranging such a fun and unique event.
“Their creativity and enthusiasm shone through in every costume, the show was testament to their passion and dedication to the equine world.”
A spokesperson from the college added: “Duchy College has a long-standing tradition of nurturing the next generation of equestrian enthusiasts and professionals.
“This unique event allowed students to demonstrate not only their skills but also their creativity and teamwork.”
Awards were presented in a number of categories, including: ‘Best Condition’, ‘Best Combination’, ‘Tack and Turn Turnabout’, ‘Prettiest Mare’, ‘Most Handsome Gelding’, and of course, ‘Best Fancy Dress’.
The spokesperson added: “With this year’s event being such a success, students are already planning next year’s costumes!”