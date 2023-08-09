Festival-goers at Boardmasters have been told to nominate a dedicated driver who should remain sober to avoid driving home under the influence or risk hefty fines, penalty points and even driving bans.
Motoring experts at LeaseCar.uk are warning Brits hitting festivals around the country this summer that they could face life-changing penalties for driving under the influence even if they think they’re sober.
Although indulgence is common at festivals across the UK, drinking and taking drugs can lead to serious consequences including when it comes to driving.
Yet nearly a third of festival-goers plan to drive back home after a weekend of music, with many believing they will be sober enough to get behind the wheel.
Research from 2019 showed that 20% of those driving back home from festivals still felt hungover, and six percent felt they were exceeding the legal limit.
However, alcohol can be detected in the bloodstream for around six hours, and on the breath for 24 hours - this means drivers can still be convicted for drunk driving even if they haven’t had a sip of alcohol in the previous 24 hours.
The penalties for drink or drug driving include an unlimited fine and driving ban for at least a year - on top of a minimum of six months imprisonment.
Being convicted for driving whilst under the influence will also hike up car insurance costs, a conviction noted on the licence, as well as potential difficulties travelling to other countries.
The latest government data shows that in one year an estimated 220 people were killed as a result of a collision with drunk-drivers.The warning comes amid reports that drug driving has overtaken drink driving with 80 motorists a day being caught drug driving on Britain’s roads.
In the past four years there has also been a sharp increase in drug-driving offences, of almost 300%.With festival season underway, experts want to make it clear that Brits should seriously consider other means of getting home after a weekend of partying.
Tim Alcock from LeaseCar.uk said festival-goers should have a dedicated driver who remains completely sober to drive back or arrange a lift with someone not at the festival.
Many event organisers also put on extra trains and coaches for music lovers to get home safely.
He said: “Although you may think you’ll be safe to drive after having a long weekend, chances are you will still have substances or alcohol left in your system.
"Not only could you get a driving conviction, but you’ll be seriously putting other innocent lives in danger.“It’s scary to hear that recent reports suggest that out of a third of festival-goers who are planning to drive home, 20% of those felt hungover, and six percent felt they were exceeding the limit.“
"These statistics are shocking and no motorist should be getting behind the wheel if they still have any substances or alcohol in their system, never mind if they still feel over the limit.“
"The best thing for all festival-goers to do is to arrange other modes of transport to get home, or completely avoid taking any drugs or drink over the weekend to ensure they’re not over the legal limit and driving dangerously.
“Even those who aren’t drinking or taking drugs when at a festival this summer should also be mindful as to how they’re getting back home.
"A weekend at a festival often doesn’t involve a lot, if any, good sleep - and driving whilst tired is extremely dangerous.
“Although tiredness isn’t itself a crime, nodding off behind the wheel can quickly lead to dangerous driving charges with hefty fines and penalty points, as well as serious incidents and fatalities on the road.
“We urge all festival-goers to ensure they are completely sober before getting behind the wheel, or find alternative transport to get back home.”