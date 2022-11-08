Drivers urged to plan ahead of A303 closure
Subscribe newsletter
THE A303 will be fully closed between the Hazlegrove and Podimore roundabouts in Somerset this weekend (November 11 to 14) as the temporary bridge is removed at Steart Hill.
The bridge was used to minimise the impact of construction on motorists and residents, with its removal marking the end of the first major stage of construction on the A303 Sparkford to Ilchester scheme.
Having been in place for 30 weeks, 900,000 tonnes of earth have been moved across the bridge – the equivalent of 16 Prince of Wales bridges.
To allow for the bridge to be removed safely, the A303 will be closed from 10pm on Friday, November 11, to 5am on Monday, November 14.
Clearly signed diversions will be in place via the A359 and the A37.
Elliot Hayes, National Highways’ Senior Project Manager, said: “The removal of the temporary bridge marks a significant milestone for this major scheme, which is incredibly important for Somerset’s future and vital to the A303/A358 corridor.
“It’s exciting to see how work has progressed, with the major earthworks now completed with minimal disruption.
“You can now really start to see the scheme take shape and we are excited to continue pressing ahead to finalise this vital route.
“We will ensure motorists are fully informed of diversions and suggested routes via signing and media. We advise drivers to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys over the weekend.”
Chris Hill, Project Director for Galliford Try on the A303 Sparkford to Ilchester dualling scheme, added: “We have made great progress on the scheme since starting a year ago – reaching the milestone of removing the bridge signifies this.
“Having this link between the two sides of the scheme was vital in moving the earth quickly and efficiently, without causing major disruption to the traffic on the A303.”
The £135 million scheme between Sparkford and Ilchester will not only promote economic growth in this area of Somerset, but it will also tackle a long-standing bottleneck, reduce journey times to the South West and improve traffic flows in that area at peak times and during peak seasons.
National Highways is working with delivery partners Galliford Try to construct the scheme.
Drivers can obtain up-to-the-minute travel information on local radio the @HighwaysSWEST Twitter feed, by phoning the National Highways Information Line on 0300 123 5000 or by accessing the website: www.trafficengland.com
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |