Cornwall residents are soon to face further road closures as maintenance is planned for the Woodabridge carriageway.
Cornwall Council has announced that from Wednesday, October 18, until Tuesday, October 24, repair work will be undertaken on the A388 between the Venterdon junction and the B3362.
Between 7pm and 6am, the stretch of road will be closed to drivers, with a detour in place.
A spokesperson for the council said: “The road will be closed between the hours of 7pm and 6am. Outside of these times the road will be open as normal. We need to implement these measures to give our teams a safe working zone and protect road users while the work is carried out.
“We know that noise associated with night-time working can cause disruption to residents and we understand this can be frustrating. Please be assured we aim to complete the noisiest operations as early as possible and will try to minimise any impact should the works overrun due to unforeseen circumstances.”