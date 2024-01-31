Motorists in and around Looe will be looking for alternative routes as roadworks are undertaken towards Sandplace.
For the next two months – between January 30 and March 29 – a stretch of the A387 near Looe will be closed to allow for drainage, kerbing and fencing works.
While the road between East Looe and Sandplace Road in Sandplace is closed to traffic, drivers will be led along an eight-mile diversion through St Martin which will take around 16 minutes.
The prohibition will be in force 24 hours a day, weekends included, although Pedestrian access will be maintained to properties.