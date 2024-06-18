NATIONAL Highways is advising drivers to plan their journeys ahead of weekend closures on the A30 in Cornwall as the road gets ready to be fully opened.
As part of National Highways’ A30 Chiverton to Carland Cross road upgrade, the road will be closed from 8pm on Friday, June 21 until 6am on Monday, June 24. During this weekend closure, the government-owned company is planning to gradually open all junctions and all lanes of the new A30 dual carriageway by the early hours of Monday morning.
Throughout the closure, local access north and south at Chiverton and via the B3284 at Chybucca will be maintained throughout, as will the link from the A39 to the north via the B3285.
Following the opening of the new A30 there remains work to do on local roads and structures to close down the site and fully complete the project.
Further planned closures include a full 24/7 closure of the B3277 link road from Chiverton Junction to the Services roundabout starting at 9am on Monday, June 24 until Friday, July 12.
Traffic heading from the A30 to St Agnes will be diverted along the A30 to Scorrier junction then through Blackwater, before re-joining the B3277 at the Services roundabout (and vice versa).
Drivers can obtain up-to-the-minute travel information on local radio, the @HighwaysSWEST X (Twitter) feed, by phoning the National Highways Information Line on 0300 123 5000 or by accessing the website: www.trafficengland.com
For more information, visit https://nationalhighways.co.uk/our-roads/south-west/a30-chiverton-to-carland-cross/