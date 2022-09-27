Dressed in glitter jackets and flares
Welcome to the new music column from local radio station, Phluid FM.
This weekend we were in top local music venue Callington Social club, courtesy of Manager Tracey Evans, with Glossy Glam Rock covers band Stargazer. The Truro(ish) based four piece took to the stage dressed in tassels, glitter jackets and flares with Luke on guitar and vocals, Jo on keyboards and vocals, Andy on bass and Jerry on drums and performed an absolutely storming set including T-Rex, Bowie and Slade, which soon had the dance floor pumping to some of the most popular tunes of the Glam Rock era.
As the evening came a close the team at Phluid FM put together a quick Q&A for the band:
Phluid said: “Who is your favourite artist, what is it you love about the music you play?”
Andy, replied: “Slade. When I was younger I missed the Glam Rock era and grew up with Punk, so now I get to play it second time around”
Jo added: “Bowie. I get to dress up as my alter ego and enjoy performing”
Luke said: “Mud. We all love the songs so it never gets boring”
Jerry commented: “Slade. A great era of great songs”
Phluid then asked: “If you were booked to play at “The Restaurant at the End of the Universe”, what would your final song be? The whole band agreed that David Bowie’s Starman would be their grand finale song.
You can follow the page Stargazer on Facebook, click events to see where you can see them live, or visit www.strargazer.co.uk You can see high-lights of the Callington show by visiting: https://vision.phluidrecords.co.uk
