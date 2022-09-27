This weekend we were in top local music venue Callington Social club, courtesy of Manager Tracey Evans, with Glossy Glam Rock covers band Stargazer. The Truro(ish) based four piece took to the stage dressed in tassels, glitter jackets and flares with Luke on guitar and vocals, Jo on keyboards and vocals, Andy on bass and Jerry on drums and performed an absolutely storming set including T-Rex, Bowie and Slade, which soon had the dance floor pumping to some of the most popular tunes of the Glam Rock era.