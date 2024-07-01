BEACH-GOERS have been urged to be aware of the risks when using inflatables after an incident at Par Sands.
The Fowey all-weather lifeboat was called out on Sunday lunchtime after reports of three teenagers with a large inflatable ring being blown offshore at the beach.
A lifeboat spokesperson said the father of the youngsters borrowed a paddleboard from the beach and went out to rescue his children, bringing them to safety.
Falmouth Coastguard asked the lifeboat crew to ensure that everyone was accounted for and to assist St Austell Coastguards with any first-aid treatment.
Two lifeboat crew members used the small boat carried on their vessel to reach the beach where they checked that the three teenagers and their father were safe and well. Meanwhile, a fishing boat in the area recovered the inflatable ring and handed it over to the lifeboat crew.
Fowey lifeboat coxswain Jonathan Pritchard said: “Inflatables can be great fun when they’re used safely. But every summer, they’re one of the most common reasons our lifeboat crews and lifeguards are called to action.
“It is vital that people are aware of the risks involved in using inflatables in the water, whether they are dinghies, beach toys or paddleboards.”