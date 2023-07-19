“The importance that leaders place on reading permeates the school. Pupils love to read. They appreciate the wide range of texts they can choose from. The outside reading pod is popular with pupils and broadens their reading experiences with magazine subscriptions as well as novels and picture books. Children in the early years learn to read well. Nursery children enjoy exploring sounds and rhymes through stories and play. In Reception, children begin to learn phonics from the start. They quickly learn to segment words and blend sounds accurately. This prepares them well for becoming fluent readers in key stage 1. The few pupils who fall behind are quickly identified and the precise support they receive helps them to catch up quickly.