Downderry and Seaton village hall are celebrating the jubilee with a traditional village party
Friday 3rd June 2022 7:00 am
The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (The Cornish Times )
Downderry and Seaton village hall is holding a Jubilee celebration on Friday, June 3 from 2pm onwards.
Everyone is invited to St Nic’s playing field for an old fashioned with traditional races. The school will be decorated with bunting and flags and pictures drawn by the pupils. Villagers are invited to bring their own picnic food and drink, there will be tables and chairs provided.
There will be fun races and games such as a three-legged race, sack race, egg and spoon and welly wanging. There will also be a fancy-dress competition themed King’s and Queen’s fancy dress competition for children 11 years and younger, the winners will present the prizes at the Midsummer madness afternoon of fun on July 10.
