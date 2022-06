Downderry and Seaton village hall are celebrating the jubilee with a traditional village party

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Cornish times. Read our privacy notice

Downderry and Seaton village hall is holding a Jubilee celebration on Friday, June 3 from 2pm onwards.

Everyone is invited to St Nic’s playing field for an old fashioned with traditional races. The school will be decorated with bunting and flags and pictures drawn by the pupils. Villagers are invited to bring their own picnic food and drink, there will be tables and chairs provided.