IT was double the delight for Looe as fireworks heralded in the New Year not once but twice.

Two sets of fireworks were set off in Looe from the Banjo pier heralding the start of the new year. (Picture: Ian Foster) ( )

The skies around the town lit up at 6pm in a dramatic display aimed at families with children, with crowds gathered at Looe beach filling the seafront.

One of the fireworks sent up from the Banjo pier represented a huge smiley face looking down on the town. (Picture: Cheryl Newton) ( )

The second display at midnight rang in the New Year for revellers who had made their way to the town’s pubs and restaurants, many in fancy dress.

The fireworks lit up the skies above the town, even being seen from as far away as the A38 near Liskeard. (Picture: Ian Foster) ( )

A yellow weather warning with forecast strong winds kept everyone on their toes during the day but the wind direction proved favourable for the displays set off from Looe’s Banjo pier.

Winner of a raffle sponsored by the Fieldhead Hotel, Yve, had the honour of starting the 6pm display. (Picture: Looe NYE Fireworks) ( )

A small group of Looe volunteers led by Tracey Pickard are responsible for organising the annual NYE fireworks, in partnership with Looe Development Trust. A raffle sponsored by the Fieldhead Hotel helped to raise £655 towards the two displays.

The fireworks are organised each year by a small team of volunteers led by Looe volunteer Tracey Pickard. (Picture: Ian Foster) ( )