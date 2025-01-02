IT was double the delight for Looe as fireworks heralded in the New Year not once but twice.
The skies around the town lit up at 6pm in a dramatic display aimed at families with children, with crowds gathered at Looe beach filling the seafront.
The second display at midnight rang in the New Year for revellers who had made their way to the town’s pubs and restaurants, many in fancy dress.
A yellow weather warning with forecast strong winds kept everyone on their toes during the day but the wind direction proved favourable for the displays set off from Looe’s Banjo pier.
A small group of Looe volunteers led by Tracey Pickard are responsible for organising the annual NYE fireworks, in partnership with Looe Development Trust. A raffle sponsored by the Fieldhead Hotel helped to raise £655 towards the two displays.
Donations to the fireworks can be made online at www.gofundme.com/f/looes-new-years-eve-fireworks