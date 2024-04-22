DRIVERS along the A30 are experiencing significant delays following a bus fire.
Police were called at 9.05am today, April 22, to a double-decker bus on fire on the A30 westbound at Temple, Bodmin.
The fire service was also in attendance at the incident.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “The A30 westbound was closed due to the fire and associated large fuel spillage.
“One lane was reopened at 10.20am and the road was fully reopened by 12.15pm.
“No reported injuries at this time.”
A spokesperson for National Highways South West added: This incident has now cleared all lanes are now open on the A30 westbound between the A395, Launceston and the A389, Bodmin.
“Expect delays whilst traffic flows return to normal.”