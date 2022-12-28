National Grid is urging the public to be "storm-wise" this winter, telling their South West customers “don’t get left in the dark by storms”.
As we head into winter, high winds, heavy rain and plummeting temperatures are becoming more common. The electricity distribution company is urging its 1.6 million customers in the South West to be ‘storm-wise’ and complete a power cut checklist.
This checklist includes a variety of points advising how to prepare for potential power outages, some of these include: "Have some food and drink handy that doesn’t require electricity to heat or prepare.
"Make sure essential medical equipment has a battery back up.
"If you use a stairlift, check it has a manual release handle to return you safely to ground level.
"Save your work regularly if you work from home, so you don’t lose it in a power cut."
Some of the other advice the company has offered includes emergency helplines, preparation techniques and support.
"Keep the free electricity emergency number handy – call 105 to report a power cut, 24 hours a day
• Prepare your home – have a torch and an analogue phone ready (cordless or digital phones don’t work in a power cut). A wind-up, solar or battery-powered radio will enable you to listen to local updates. Also have an external battery charging pack available so you can charge smart phones or tablets. Protect sensitive and valuable electrical equipment with a surge protector.
• Keep an eye out – check weather forecasts and if there’s a power cut see if neighbours need help
• Get extra support - vulnerable households can get extra support by signing up to National Grid’s Priority Services Register. It’s a free service for anyone who is elderly, disabled, has children under 5 years old or relies on powered medical equipment. As part of the service, customers are kept informed as much as possible of power cuts affecting their home and are given special help, if needed, through the British Red Cross"