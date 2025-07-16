THE NHS is urgently appealing to hundreds of eligible B negative blood donors in the South West to book appointments as supplies of this rare blood type risk running critically low.
NHS Blood and Transplant has identified 1,497 registered B negative donors in the region who are currently eligible to give blood. A recent drop in donor numbers and a surge in hospital demand have placed significant pressure on B negative stocks.
Only two per cent of the population have B negative blood, making it one of the rarest types. Patients with this blood type can only receive B negative or O negative blood, increasing the strain on O negative reserves – the universal type used in emergencies.
The number of active B negative donors is now at one of its lowest levels in recent years, with 1,000 fewer regular donors compared to 2023. Fewer than 20,000 people with B negative blood currently donate across the UK.
Gerry Gogarty, director of blood supply, said: “B negative donors are immensely important to our lifesaving work, but as one of the rarest blood types, it can be a challenge to always collect enough. Just a slight rise in demand or a few patients needing large quantities can place huge pressure on supplies.”
Donors with B negative blood are being given priority access to appointments and are urged to book via www.blood.co.uk, the GiveBlood app, or by calling 0300 123 23 23.
Hospitals across England require over 5,000 blood donations daily to treat patients with conditions such as cancer, traumatic injuries, childbirth complications, and sickle cell disease. There is also a continued need for O negative and RO blood types.
