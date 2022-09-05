Every three years the Council consults on the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) which is in place to balance the needs of dog owners and others who enjoy the 43 beaches that are subject to seasonal restrictions on dogs. There are also hundreds of beaches in Cornwall that don’t have any restrictions on dogs. The consultation on how the PSPOs should look from April 2023 launches today (5 September 2022) and runs for 12 weeks. You can have your say by visiting the Let’s Talk Cornwall website The current PSPO, which runs until April 2023, was put in place after extensive consultation in 2019. Currently dogs are not allowed on specific beaches, between 10am and 6pm from 1 July to 31 August. On beaches that hold Blue Flag or Seaside Award status, these restrictions are in place for longer, starting on 15 May and ending on 30 September, and three beaches don’t allow dogs at all because they are protected wildlife areas. Some privately owned beaches have their own restrictions in place.