Dobwalls Community Primary School welcomed in the new year with a poetry week, with each year group taking on a poem of their own.
Children in Year 6 looked at the poem ‘Dark Sky’ by Phillip Gross, a poem about the wonders of the world and spaced when viewed in pure darkness.
Kathryn Pipe, headteacher at the school said: “Year 6 listened closely to the poem then created their own watercolour pictures and own verses for the poem.”
Meanwhile, children in Year 4 looked at the poem ‘I am a Roman Soldier’ by Josiah Wedgewood.
Ms Pipe added: “They learnt how the structure and mood changed throughout before creating their own poems. Brilliant writing at Dobwalls!”