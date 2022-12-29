All people need to do is text SMOKEFREE to 82228 and the Healthy Cornwall team will do the rest. As well as helping smokers prepare for their quit attempt, the text message service keeps in regular contact over a four-week period, signposting participants to a range of useful tips and tools. Evidence shows that if someone can quit for 28 days, they’re five times more likely to quit for good. And if they can quit for a year, they stand to save around £2,000 as well as reaping the health benefits.