GWR will be running a reduced timetable between Cornwall and London Paddington on Sunday December 15.
Train services are expected to be significantly disrupted due to crew availability. GWR services between Devon and Cornwall and London Paddington will be impacted.
A spokesperson for GWR said: “Fewer trains will run, they will be extremely busy, and additional cancellations or delays may occur.
“Journey planners will not accurately reflect changes until Sunday morning.
“Tickets for Sunday will be valid on Monday December 16, or a full refund can be claimed at GWR.com/refunds.”