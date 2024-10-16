SOME of Devon and Cornwall’s brightest minds have been recognised in 2024’s Tech South West Awards’ shortlist.
Now in their sixth year, the awards celebrate the best in tech from across the South West of England including Bath, Bristol, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, Devon, Dorset, Gloucestershire, Somerset and Wiltshire.
More than 30 judges from across the region's tech ecosystem, including business leaders, educators, investors, award sponsors, cluster leads and professional service providers, were involved in the selection process, meeting at Taunton's Firepool Centre for Digital Innovation to decide the final shortlists from more than 300 entries.
Dan Pritchard, co-founder of Tech South West, said: "The calibre of entries this year is truly outstanding. From sustainability solutions to cutting-edge AI applications, the finalists represent the diverse and dynamic nature of our region's technology landscape."
This year's event has 25 categories, and individuals and organisations in our area have been nominated across 12.
Winners will be revealed at the awards ceremony at Bristol’s Ashton Gate Stadium on Thursday, November 21. Tickets are available at tickettailor.com/events/techsouthwest
Niki Davies, director and head of marketing at Tech Cornwall and a co-finalist for the Tech Leadership Award, said: "The Tech South West Awards offer the opportunity to showcase and celebrate the humans in our region who are pushing the boundaries of tech innovation and placing purpose and impact at the forefront of their decision-making."
One overall winner will be revealed on the night, chosen from all the category winners for THE Tech South West Award, sponsored by South West Business Council.
The nominees in our area include:
Best Application of AI — Hertzian (Truro).
Best Education Initiative — Cognition Creative Learning (Bude); Tech Cornwall (Redruth).
Best Startup — Fishy Filaments (Penryn); Good With (Bude).
Commitment to Diversity — Cognition Creative Learning (Bude).
Commitment to Talent — Bluefruit Software (Redruth); Hiyield (Truro).
CreaTech — Jam Up (Truro).
FinTech — Good With (Bude).
MarineTech — Inyanga Marine (Penryn).
Spotlight — Ellen O'Rourke, TouchByte (Penryn).
Supporting the Sector — Tech Cornwall (Redruth).
Tech Company of the Year — Hertzian (Truro).
Tech Leadership — Niki Davies and Holly Patton, Tech Cornwall (Redruth).
Workplace Culture — Boo Consulting (Newquay); Hiyield (Truro).