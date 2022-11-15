Devon and Cornwall Police recover body from lake in Torpoint

Wednesday 16th November 2022 7:00 am
Share
Police_uniform__1_.jpg
(Devon and Cornwall Police )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Police have confirmed that a body has been recovered from a lake in Torpoint.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police were contacted at around 10.20am on Friday 11 November to Thanckes Lake, Torpoint, following reports that the body of a woman had been located on the beach.

“The woman has been identified and her next of kin have been informed.

“The death is not believed to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

More About:

Devon and Cornwall PoliceTorpointpolice
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0