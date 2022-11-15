Devon and Cornwall Police recover body from lake in Torpoint
Wednesday 16th November 2022 7:00 am
(Devon and Cornwall Police )
Police have confirmed that a body has been recovered from a lake in Torpoint.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police were contacted at around 10.20am on Friday 11 November to Thanckes Lake, Torpoint, following reports that the body of a woman had been located on the beach.
“The woman has been identified and her next of kin have been informed.
“The death is not believed to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
