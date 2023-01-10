“I have consistently, and continue to approach this whole package with an open mind. I am naturally sceptical of a directly elected mayor for a county like Cornwall. In areas like Manchester, the West Midlands and Tees Valley, mayors have worked well and clearly achieved a lot of good stuff – regardless of their political colours. However, what’s different about the proposal for Cornwall is, unlike Manchester, West Midlands and Tees, the mayor would also be responsible for running the council. The leader of the council is currently elected by me as a Cornwall Councillor and my 86 other councillor colleagues, a practice which is common in representative democracies like the UK; it’s MPs who vote for the Prime Minister, they are not directly elected by the public. Then again, is giving all voters in Cornwall a vote on who their mayor is, rather than 87 councillors such a bad thing? Much less influence and scrutiny potential from councillors is the trade-off for more direct democracy.