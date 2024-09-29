THE developer behind plans for Liskeard’s new health centre is going back to the drawing board as property owners near the Cattle Market have refused to sell their buildings for “embarrassingly low sums”.
Rosedean House Surgery has partnered with One Medical to complete a major extension at the GP practice in Dean Street.
The NHS has recently given its approval to the project.
But designs will be amended to take into account the fact that retail units on Fairpark Road will stay put, as they have not been acquired by the developer.
The owner of Gilberts told the Cornish Times in August they had been offered an embarrassingly low figure. Another property owner on Fairpark Road said he had the same experience, and that plans on display to the public were not accurate.
“Around a year ago plans went on display in the Public Hall but at that point they hadn’t actually bought my unit,” he said. “They came with an extremely low offer and they have not been back since.”
A spokesperson for One Medical said that the project to redevelop the medical centre would still go ahead with some small changes. They said: “The conversations with the retail units on Fairpark Road have come to an end.
“We are currently looking at the small redesign of the medical building. The retail units will stay as they currently are.”
The extension at the surgery will go ahead thanks to the purchase of the former ATS building by Cornwall Council in 2018.
A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Cornwall Council continues to work with partners to maximise the benefits the Cattle Market regeneration project can provide for Liskeard and the wider area.
“The Council’s role is to ensure its land ownership, including the ATS site, is used positively to continue to facilitate those objectives, but it is not responsible for any other third-party acquisitions of other property in that area.”
Cornwall councillor Jane Pascoe said that the possibility of having to amend the plans had always had to be considered, and that NHS approval to extending the surgery in Liskeard was good news.
“The ATS building will be demolished and the current premises will be sensitively expanded, to create space for additional primary healthcare services,” she said. “Whenever a planning application for more houses is submitted in Liskeard or in the outlying villages in the catchment area, with a population of over 38,000, there is always a shout out about the lack of infrastructure, namely healthcare services.”
Cllr Pascoe added: “Alongside the plans to build the new bus terminus in the Cattle Market and the Council’s Integrated Service Hub, it sends really strong signals to attract further inward investment in Liskeard.”