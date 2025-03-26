PLANS to tow one of the Torpoint ferries for its five-yearly refit in Falmouth have been put on hold this week due to poor weather and sea conditions.
Whilst work to prepare the LYNHER ferry ahead of going into the dry dock facilities has been progressing well, Friday’s scheduled tow has now been put back and rescheduled to next Monday (March 31).
Provided the forecast of improved weather conditions for Monday remains in place. the ferry is expected to leave Torpoint around lunchtime, with the journey taking around six hours.
The ferry is currently due to return to service at the end of May. During the refit period the service is being provided by the two remaining ferries, one leaving each side of the river every 15 minutes (on the hour and 15, 30 and 45 minutes past the hour), between 6.30am and 10pm and a single half hourly, night service ferry from 10pm to 6.30am
Regular updates on the service are being provided on the Tamar Crossings website and social media channels.