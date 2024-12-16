CORNWALL’S rugby community is still in a state of shock following the death of former England international Tom Voyce.
Mr Voyce, 43, who hails from Truro, was confirmed deceased last Friday after his body was recovered from an area flooded in Northumberland following the recent Storm Darragh.
The former Bath, Gloucester, Wasps and London Welsh winger had been missing after attempting to cross Abberwick Ford over the River Aln in his car just days earlier.
Cornwall Rugby Football Union president, Andy Reed, said: “Our sincere condolences go out to Tom’s family and friends at this very difficult time. He was not only an exceptional rugby player, but a man held in the high esteem by everyone who knew him.
“As a former Wasps player myself, I’ve seen countless messages over these past few days from those who played alongside him – all of whom have spoken so fondly about him. His untimely death is hugely upsetting for everyone, especially those of us connected to rugby here in Cornwall.”
During a glittering rugby career, Mr Voyce not only won nine Test caps for England, but also three Premiership titles, as well as two Heineken European Cups. He amassed over 200 top-flight appearances before finally retiring from professional rugby at the end of the 2012/13 season.
Since relocating to Northumberland in 2019, Mr Voyce left his role at Investec to set up a flourishing business, Trevow Vegetation Management, and had established himself within the Northumberland and Scottish Borders rural communities, many of whom have turned up to help with the search.
Steve Murley, chairman of the Cornwall Rugby Football Union, was another to pay tribute to the former winger, who played for both Penryn and Truro Rugby Clubs before leaving the county at the age of 16 to join Bath.
He said: “Tom’s death is a real shock for the whole Cornish rugby community. He was someone who played at the very highest level in this country - for some of the game’s biggest clubs.
“It’s a terrible blow, not just for his family and friends, but all of us in the rugby community. For many years, he was a great ambassador for our county, both on and off the field, and it is so sad to think he is no longer with us. Our deepest sympathies go to his family and friends.”
At the weekend, a minute silence’s was held ahead across all of the European rugby fixtures, whilst poignant tributes have been paid by numerous clubs here in Cornwall.
The Cornish Pirates wrote: “Tom was one of Cornish rugby’s greatest success stories in the professional era, leaving behind the legacy of a hugely successful career and will be missed by so many inside and out of rugby. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.”
Former club, Truro Rugby Club added: “Everyone at Truro Rugby Football Club is deeply saddened with the news regarding Tom Voyce, a TRFC Alumni having been a member of our U15, U16 and Colts. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time.”
At Penryn Rugby Club, they said: “Everyone at the club are deeply saddened to hear the news of former Penryn player, Tom Voyce. Our thoughts and prayers go to Tom’s family, friends and everyone affected.”