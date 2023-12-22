The life of a Cornishman who was awarded the Victoria Cross has been remembered 150 years on at a ceremony in Saltash.
William Odgers was thought to have been born on February 14, 1834 in Falmouth – and was a ‘handsome boy’ according to research conducted by Lt Cdr Barry Brooking MBE RN (retired) who led a day-long remembrance event.
William joined the Royal Navy in 1852 and served on the HMS Niger.
William was awarded the Victoria Cross (VC), the highest military award given for ‘bravery in the face of the enemy.’
He was awarded the Victoria Cross during the New Zealand Māori wars caused over land rights, and was commended for his ‘conspicuous gallantry’ when storming a stockade during operations against rebel natives — this was the first Victoria Cross awarded in New Zealand, one of the first given to a ‘non ranker’ and one of a handful of Cornishmen to have been awarded a VC.
Following this, William later achieved the rank of Quartermaster and worked within the coastguard service until 1868.
He then became the inn keeper of the Union Inn on the Waterside until his death from ‘consumption’ in Saltash on December 20, 1873.
In celebration of William’s life, Mr Brooking led a day-long event to commemorate 150 years since his death.
The day started with a graveside blessing at St Stephen’s churchyard where special guests included; James Kitson (deputy Lieutenant of Cornwall), Richard Bickford (mayor of Saltash), Kirstie Edwards (mayor of Falmouth), Hilary Frank (county councillor) and a member of the Odgers family, Janice Bolland.
Barry gave a heartfelt and fitting eulogy and Roger Smith sang ‘the last shanty’.
The blessing was conducted by the Rv Di Burrows and the Saltash Royal Naval Association standard was dipped at the appropriate time. In the afternoon, the day continued with Ashtorre Rock hosting an event composed of a detailed speech about William, his life and how he won is VC conducted by Mr Brooking.
The speech was supported by local singers Roger Smith and Tony Marsh who sang sea shanties such as ‘Spanish ladies’ with audience participation.
To complete the day’s events, Barry arranged an evening of sea shanty signing at the Union Inn. This was led by local ‘music man’ Dave Newman and included rousing renditions from Saltash’s version of ‘William Odgers’ Friends’. At the end of the evening a toast was proposed to William.