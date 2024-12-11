A spokesperson for the Bodmin Wassail said: “This year’s 401st Bodmin Wassail will be on Monday 6th of January, if you would like to come and see us we will be in Bodmin town centre between 2.30pm and 3.40pm, also at the Garland Ox between 6.15pm and 6.30pm followed by the Masons Arms at 6.40pm to 7pm. We will end our day at The Hole in the Wall at 10.45pm. We would love to see you and appreciate any kind donations for this year’s chosen charity ‘Young Carers at Bodmin College’”.