THE DATE of the 401st Bodmin Wassail has been confirmed - in addition to the good cause that it will support this year.
Bodmin Wassail is believed to be one of the world’s oldest events of its kind, having marked the 400th anniversary in 2024, and is held on the twelfth night after Christmas.
This year’s event will raise money to support young carers at Bodmin College.
The Bodmin Wassail sees a group of performers known as wassailers visit homes and businesses, including pubs across the town to mark the occasion and raise money for a good cause through their visits and performances.
A spokesperson for the Bodmin Wassail said: “This year’s 401st Bodmin Wassail will be on Monday 6th of January, if you would like to come and see us we will be in Bodmin town centre between 2.30pm and 3.40pm, also at the Garland Ox between 6.15pm and 6.30pm followed by the Masons Arms at 6.40pm to 7pm. We will end our day at The Hole in the Wall at 10.45pm. We would love to see you and appreciate any kind donations for this year’s chosen charity ‘Young Carers at Bodmin College’”.
The Wassail also explained its reason for supporting the charity, adding: “To support the young carers at Bodmin College who run weekly young carers sessions where young carers can come to meet other young carers and socialise, and offer them a safe place where they can off load their worries and concerns.
“We (the charity) aim to become trusted adults to support young carers, not only with their wellbeing but support their needs in school as well. This can vary from accessing opportunities, clubs, wellbeing support, external support, a safe place, key adult to turn to and provide pastoral support in whatever form that may take.”