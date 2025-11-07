DAILY flights between Newquay and London are set to resume later this month after a short-term contract was agreed.
Cornwall Council has signed a deal with Cornish Skybus airline after service had been cancelled following the collapse of the previous operator, Eastern Airways, last week.
The route is operated under a public service obligation, which sees Cornwall Council and the Department for Transport provide financial support if required to ensure the service is maintained.
Skybus will act as the interim provider providing daily flights between Cornwall Airport Newquay and London Gatwick from Sunday, November 23, increasing to twice-daily services from mid-February. The airline will operate the route using a 70-seat ATR72 aircraft – the world’s most popular regional turboprop aircraft, marking a “significant” step-up from the “much-loved” smaller aircraft Skybus flies on the Isles of Scilly’s lifeline air routes.
Following the collapse of Eastern Airways, Skybus was selected by Cornwall Council via an expedited tender process to fly the route ahead of a new four-year tender from Cornwall Council to begin in mid-2026.
Cllr Leigh Frost, leader of Cornwall Council, said: “I’m delighted we’ve managed to find a replacement operator so quickly, and even more so to see a Cornish company stepping in.
“It has been a difficult time, with disruption for many people who use the service and had already booked flights, so I am pleased this announcement will help end the uncertainty around this vital connection to the Capital.”
Cllr Tim Dwelly, the council’s portfolio holder for economic regeneration and investment, said: “Our priority was to get the service back up and running as quickly as possible to minimise disruption for passengers. Restoring this route helps maintain the confidence of business and tourism sectors, and it’s welcome that a Cornish company has the capability to step in and deliver during this interim period.”
Skybus has committed to restoring reliability and punctuality to the PSO air service. A permanent Skybus-liveried ATR72 aircraft will then enter service in mid-2026; it will be operated by Skybus Newquay-based pilots, cabin crew and engineers under an arrangement with Aurigny Air Services of Guernsey.
Jonathan Hinkles, the managing director of Skybus, said: “We are thrilled to launch this new service between Cornwall and London Gatwick. It is not just about making travel easier for passengers; it’s about creating opportunities - for businesses, for tourism, and for the local communities we serve.
“As a Cornish company with more than 40 years of aviation experience, we understand how crucial dependable air links are for our region and are proud to step up and operate this vital route. Our focus is on rebuilding confidence and offering reliability, and we look forward to providing passengers with the service they deserve.
“None of us underestimate the challenge ahead to build the Newquay-Gatwick route to be a thriving cornerstone of the local economy once more. We’re wholly confident that we can achieve this through Skybus’ record for reliability and service.”
Amy Smith, the managing director, Cornwall Airport Newquay, said: “We’re delighted that Skybus, our longest-serving airline partner, will be taking over the vital London Gatwick service later this month. We know just how important a regular, reliable service between Newquay and London is for our passengers and we look forward to working with Skybus to deliver just that going forward."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.