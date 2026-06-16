A UNIQUE off-road cycling challenge will be taking place in the St Austell area on Sunday, July 12.
This year’s Cornish Alpine Cycle Challenge, which is organised by The Rotary Club of St Austell Bay, is raising money for Children’s Hospice South West and Merlin Neuro Therapy Centre, as well as other local charities.
A record 229 riders took part in last year’s event to help raise over £6,500 for good causes.
The sportive event, which has been running for six years, will start and finish at Priory Car Park in St Austell. There will be a choice of three challenging routes, covering 12, 25 or 50 miles, which will test any riders stamina.
Families and youngsters are encouraged to tackle the 12 mile route which takes them to the Eden Project and back to St Austell.
Both the 25 and 50 mile courses cross the heart of the Clay Country, home of the china clay waste tips, fondly known as the “Cornish Alps”. Those who have chosen to take the 50 mile route will go to Goss Moor and then Ocean Cycle shop at Indian Queens before turning back towards St Austell.
Some of the highest points on the routes, which included trails not normally open to the public, has views from the north coast of Cornwall to the south coast.
Due to generous sponsorship from local businesses, the costs of organising the event are covered and all monies paid by entrants goes directly to good causes. Those taking part can also raise money for a charity of their choice.
Since the inaugural event in 2021, riders have helped raise over £26,500 for local charities and good causes.
For more information about the Cornish Alpine Cycle Challenge, visit: cornishalpinechallenge.org.uk
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