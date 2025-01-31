A RAILWAY route often dubbed ‘the UK’s longest single journey’ will not be on the timetable from May 2025.
The journey takes approximately 14 hours to go from Penzance to Aberdeen on the direct service, and after its departure will leave the once-daily Penzance to Edinburgh service as the longest single route operated at 695 miles in comparison to 775 miles at present.
After being terminated at Plymouth during the coronavirus pandemic, the Penzance to Aberdeen route was only reinstated in May 2023.
The confirmation comes amid widespread changes in the May 2025 timetable, with Great Western Railway previously confirming that its Penzance to Cardiff Central direct service would be split into two.
Railway timetabling website ‘Real Time Trains’ indicates that the new May 2025 timetable will see two services a day going from Penzance on the Crosscountry routes, with one service leaving Penzance at 11.15am and terminating in Edinburgh at 10.15pm and another leaving Penzance at 6.13pm and arriving at Birmingham New Street at 11.55pm.
However, there will be an hourly service departing from Plymouth to destinations in Scotland and the north of England at 27 minutes past each hour in most of the day.
A spokesperson for Crosscountry said: “It's correct that this service will be removed from our May 2025 timetable. The changes will mean a more convenient service to Penzance for customers; a day trip from Bristol and the west of England become much more viable thanks to the new timetable. There will also be considerable operational efficiencies for us arising from the newly-timed services.”