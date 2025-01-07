DERRIFORD Hospital has declared a critical incident due to significant and rising demand for hospital care.
As of 8.30am on Tuesday, University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust reported that the number of people attending their Emergency Department and other emergency facilities for hospital treatment was higher than normal.
On Monday, more than 300 people attended Derriford Hospital as emergencies, of which 200 of those needed admitting for care as inpatients. A high number of that figure were older patients, who had reported respiratory issues which have been exacerbated by the current cold weather.
Darryn Allcorn, chief nurse at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, said: “Our Emergency Department is there for life-threatening conditions and real emergencies. If you can use other services, such as NHS 111, pharmacy or your GP, please do so. If you do come to the Emergency Department and it is not an emergency or a life-threatening condition, then you may be redirected.
“It’s really important we make sure that the sickest patients are prioritised and that we keep our services flowing for those who are in greatest need. Therefore, we ask that at this time unless you are a carer or if the patient who is coming to the hospital is particularly distressed, that those who accompany patients do not come into the Emergency Department. We need the seating spaces for patients to sit down and be comfortable.
“We ask that patients, visitors and families be kind to one another and continue to treat staff with respect during this extremely busy period.”
Patients who do not have an emergency or life-threatening condition may be redirected to other healthcare services, including NHS 111, the Urgent Treatment Centre at the Cumberland Centre of Minor Injury Units at Kingsbridge and Tavistock.