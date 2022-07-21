Crime on the rise in Cornwall, official figures show

Crime has risen over the last year in Cornwall, official police records reveal.

Devon and Cornwall Police recorded 29,024 offences in Cornwall in the 12 months to March, according to the Office for National Statistics.

That was an increase of ​12%​ compared to the previous year, when there were 25,909.

However, at 50.6 crimes per 1,000 people, that was far lower than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 89.3.

Of the crimes recorded in the area over the last 12 months, 1,548 were sexual offences – an increase of 27% from the year before.

Meanwhile, violent crime has risen in the area, from 11,758 to 13,315 over this period.

One of the main factors behind this increase was the rise in violence with injury, which rose by 16%, from 4,103 incidents to 4,744.

And theft offences rose by 11%, with 5,514 incidents recorded in the 12 months to March.

At 9.6 crimes per 1,000 people, that was far lower than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 25.1.

Crimes recorded in Cornwall included: