CRICKET fans will be bowled over by an opportunity to meet one of the sport’s icons.
An Evening with Phil Tufnell is being staged at the Griffin Inn on Friday, October 10 at 7.30pm.
The evening will be hosted by Lewis Nicholls, with a 45-minute interview followed by an audience question and answer.
A spokesperson for the Griffin Inn said: “We’re thrilled to welcome cricketing legend Phil Tufnell back to Cornwall for an intimate evening here at The Griffin Inn.
“There will be a chance to put your questions directly to Phil.
“The tickets won’t hang around. This is a rare chance to enjoy a pint, a pasty, and an evening up close with a true sporting legend.”
