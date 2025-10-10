THE Young Fishermen Network has unveiled its first-ever manifesto at the World Food Forum in Rome, using World Food Day to call on the UK Government to back the next generation of fishermen.
The manifesto sets out four key pillars aimed at supporting young entrants to the industry:
- Step on Board – provide accessible training opportunities
- Learn the Ropes – transfer knowledge from experienced fishermen
- Help to Buy – create a Help to Buy scheme for boats, licences, and quotas
- Space to Fish – improve management of inshore waters to create opportunities for all
YFN representative Will Jaycock said: “Fishermen are a vital part of our coastal communities. For every one of us at sea in Cornwall, there are 15 more jobs across the supply chain. Our manifesto aims to drive change so fishing remains a viable and inspiring career for young people, helping keep healthy food on the table.”
Launched in 2023, the Young Fishermen Network UK is led by young commercial fishermen to promote fishing as a sustainable career and amplify the voices of the next generation.
YFN co-ordinator Matilda Phillips added: “Young fishermen play a critical role in global food security. Ten of our Cornwall YFN members accounted for 18 per cent of Cornwall’s total fish landings in 2023. The message is simple: invest in young fishermen, invest in food security. Launching the manifesto on the world stage, we want to catch the attention of key decision makers in the UK and secure real commitment and support.”
The World Food Forum is a flagship global event promoting action to transform food systems through youth, science, innovation, and investment. Hosted at the headquarters of the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in Rome, the 2025 Forum coincided with World Food Day on October 16, providing a global platform to highlight the importance of investing in the next generation of fishermen.
