• Floral Watercolour Painting in an Artist’s Garden with Kerry Grant — An exclusive opportunity to join floral artist Kerry, for an all day workshop which will guide you in how to paint beautiful watercolour studies of your favourite flowers. This workshop is aimed at all levels of experience. Experienced watercolour painters will benefit from painting together in the peace and tranquility of this unique garden; and for those who have no experience and wish to develop basic skills, Kerry will teach some key principles in how to achieve effective and beautiful results with this delicate medium. May 28. 10.30am to 3pm. Tresithney Bowl Rock, St Ives.