Twelve month driving ban for Callington man
Wednesday 12th October 2022 2:00 pm
KALAM PEARCE, 47, of Broadmead, Callington, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on the A390 at Merrymeet on 3 March and to driving without insurance or a licence.
He was fined £240 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs and banned from driving for 12 months.
