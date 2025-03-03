ANDREW FOSTER, 61, of St Kew Highway, Bodmin has been sent to Truro Crown Court for trial after he pleaded not guilty to, between October 2022 and June 2024, being a trader who knowingly or recklessly engaged in a commercial practice which contravened the requirements of professional diligence under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations. This is said to have materially distorted, or was likely to materially distort, the economic behaviour of the average consumer with regard to a product namely in that, as Contracts and Health and Safety Manager for Unique Property Management, he failed to perform services with the level of professional diligence commensurate with his trade. Also facing charges is EVETTE HENSON, 39 and ROSS HENSON, 38, who are currently living in Nottingham. Evette is charged with, between October 2022 and June 2023, knowingly being a party to the carrying on of a business with the intention of defrauding creditors by failing to carry out agreed works and return money paid for such works, failing to carry out work with reasonable skill/care in contravention of the requirements of professional diligence and to rectify sub-standard works. Ross is charged with similar offences including intending to defraud creditors by failing to carry out agreed works and return money paid for such works. Their cases will be heard in Crown Court on 28 March.