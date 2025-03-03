SEX OFFENCES
ADAM SMITH, 45, of East Fairholme Road, Bude pleaded guilty to, at Bude in 2022 for the purpose of sexual gratification, attempting to communicate with a girl under 16 in a sexual way by asking her to play with her genitals and asking her to meet up with him for sexual purposes; between 2021 and 2022 attempting to communicate with two girls aged under 16 in a sexual way saying they were naughty and asking them to send him pictures; in April 2022 for the purpose of sexual gratification attempted to communicate with another girl aged under 16 expressing a desire to kiss/cuddle her and meet up with her and in April 2022 he attempted to communicate with a fifth girl aged under 16 asking her for indecent images and to meet with him so he could make love to her.
ASSAULT
KWADWO OKOFO-BOAMPONG, 35, of Carpenter Court, Bodmin has appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting and strangling a woman in Bodmin on 2 January. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned until 23 May.
KEANU WEBB, 20, of Sycamore Drive, Torpoint has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a man occasioning him actual bodily harm at Torpoint on 25 November 2023. His case is listed for 28 March.
STEPHEN SULLIVAN, 46, of Barn Street, Liskeard pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on a man without intent in Liskeard on 9 September 2023. He was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Magistrates noted the offence was so serious that only a custodial sentence could be justified because it was a violent assault aggravated by alcohol leading to serious injury. He was ordered to have mental health treatment, do 150 hours unpaid work and to pay his victim £1500 compensation.
STEVEN DAVIS, 33, of Bangors Green, Poundstock pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man in Bude on 27 August. His case was adjourned until 22 September.
JOHN CHAPMAN, 41, of Church View, North Petherwin has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with strangling and assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm and assaulting a second woman occasioning her actual bodily harm in North Petherwin on 23 February and engaging in coercive behaviour. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 25 March.
STRANGULATION
THOMAS CARDER, 53, of Glencross Court, Liskeard who pleaded not guilty to strangling a man in Saltash in December 2022 has been acquitted by a judge at Truro Crown Court. He was made subject to a restraining order not to contact the man until 23 October 2028.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
KAYA PARKER, 32, c/o The Vineyard, Stithians admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order made by magistrates on 15 February by, on 20 February at The Cardinals Hatt, Saltash being in direct contact with the protected person. She was fined £50.
THREATENING BEHAVIOUR
LOREN GLEN, 59, of Lerryn View, Lerryn changed a not guilty plea to guilty on a charge of using threatening behaviour on 20 August. He has pleaded not guilty to driving on Lerryn View with seven micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. The case was adjourned until 18 July.
DANGEROUS DOG
JACK FELTON, 22, who is currently in HMP Exeter, has been sent to Truro Crown Court for sentence after he pleaded guilty to, at The Castle Grounds, Bude on 15 April 2023, being the owner of a ginger Pit Bull Terrier called ‘Gee Gee’ which was dangerously out of control and injured a woman. He will be sentenced on 25 March.
BURGLARY
CARL THORPE, 40, of Tollox Place, Laira, Plymouth pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to stealing a remote control from a car on 13 January at Trevol Business Park, Torpoint but denied stealing the car keys. He also pleaded guilty to, on the same day at the garage of a property in Lamorna Park, Torpoint stealing keys and alcohol but not guilty to burglary and entering as a trespasser. He was remanded in custody and the case adjourned until 23 May.
INTENT TO DAMAGE
ROBERT PAYNE, 47, of Old Market Place, Bodmin who had been charged with having a screwdriver at Old Market Place in February 2024 with intent to damage three cars had the case discontinued at Truro Crown Court.
BREACH OF ORDER
KIMBERLEY BECKETT, 42, of Little Meadow, Bodmin has been sent to prison for eight weeks because of her ‘wilful and persistent’ failure to comply with the requirements of a community order made when she was convicted of shoplifting. Magistrates said she had buried her head in the sand and evaded services designed to assist her. She is also charged with failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances which affected her entitlement to Universal Credit namely that her three children no longer lived with her. This case was adjourned until 11 March when she will appear via a video link from HMP Eastwood Park.
CAUSED ANNOYANCE
SHEILA HONEY, 69, of Treclago View, Camelford pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to, between 21 July and 18 August, persistently making use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another. She was sent to prison for 12 days and made subject to a three-year criminal behaviour order which prohibits her from calling 999 or 112 unless, in the case of a call to police, there is an immediate danger to life, someone is using or threatening violence or there is a traffic collision or the road is blocked. In the case of a call to the ambulance someone must be seriously ill or injured and their life is at risk and in case of a call to the fire service there is a fire no matter how small.
DANGEROUS DRIVING
GERSON LOURENCO, 27, of Newport Terrace, Callington pleaded guilty to driving a BMW dangerously on Tedder Road, St Austell, damaging a window belonging to Westward Housing and one belonging to Ocean Housing and damaging a van in St Austell in July 2022. He will be sentenced on 27 March.
DRUG/DRINK DRIVE
KATHERINE DUNN, 46, of Burden Close, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving through Washaway in November 2024 with 92 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35 and to driving without a licence. She was made subject to a community order and must do 100 hours unpaid work, was banned from driving for two years which will be reduced by 24 weeks if she completes a course and ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
CLINT HUGHES, 44, of Honey Street, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving in Newquay in April 2024 with 16 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of ten. He was made subject to a community order, fined £80, banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
SHARON EVANS, 56, of Queen Street, Lostwithiel pleaded not guilty to driving on Kilbirnie Hotel car park in Newquay last August with 75 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. The case was adjourned until 13 August.
MATTHEW OHARA, 54, of Blakes Park, Liskeard pleaded guilty to driving on Callington Road, Liskeard on 17 June with 596 micrograms of Diazepam per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 550. He was banned from driving for 48 months, fined £320 and ordered to pay £128 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
ROBERT PAUL, 51, of Glen View, Callington pleaded guilty to driving in Callington on 27 January with 48 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 13 months which will be reduced by 13 weeks if he completes a course, fined £300 and ordered to pay £120 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
DYLAN CHAPMAN, 21, of Prouse Rise, Saltash pleaded not guilty to being in charge of a car at Jubilee Green car park in Saltash in November 2023 with 48 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35 but pleaded guilty to using the car without insurance. The case was adjourned until 1 August.
FIRE SAFETY OFFENCES
BOND BOWDEN PROPERTY of The Vinery, Plaidy, Looe faces a court bill of nearly £55,000 after pleading guilty to six fire safety charges. These included failing to ensure an adequate system of building compartmentation was maintained at their premises in Plymouth Road, Liskeard and that the premises were not equipped with appropriate fire detectors and alarms, did not have sufficient firefighting equipment and had no adequate escape routes and procedures in place in case of fire such as safety drills. These failures placed one or more people at risk of death or serious injury in case of a fire.
UNFAIR TRADING
ANDREW FOSTER, 61, of St Kew Highway, Bodmin has been sent to Truro Crown Court for trial after he pleaded not guilty to, between October 2022 and June 2024, being a trader who knowingly or recklessly engaged in a commercial practice which contravened the requirements of professional diligence under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations. This is said to have materially distorted, or was likely to materially distort, the economic behaviour of the average consumer with regard to a product namely in that, as Contracts and Health and Safety Manager for Unique Property Management, he failed to perform services with the level of professional diligence commensurate with his trade. Also facing charges is EVETTE HENSON, 39 and ROSS HENSON, 38, who are currently living in Nottingham. Evette is charged with, between October 2022 and June 2023, knowingly being a party to the carrying on of a business with the intention of defrauding creditors by failing to carry out agreed works and return money paid for such works, failing to carry out work with reasonable skill/care in contravention of the requirements of professional diligence and to rectify sub-standard works. Ross is charged with similar offences including intending to defraud creditors by failing to carry out agreed works and return money paid for such works. Their cases will be heard in Crown Court on 28 March.