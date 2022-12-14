A popular Cornish community pub in Saltash has enjoyed a big boost in trade after reopening following major refurbishment works.
The Railway, on Fore Street, now part of the Craft Union Pub Company, which was named the Best Community Operator at the 2022 Publican Awards, closed for three weeks for the investment worth £164,000.
It has been given a huge thumbs up by regulars and new customers alike, bringing the best in hospitality to the Saltash community and beyond. The pub is family and dog friendly and is open throughout the day.
Brett Woodward, who took on the pub with wife Lorraine in May, said: “We have really been building things up here with the community before the work so when we had to close the pub we were really missed.
“Things were going so well before and now we have reopened everyone has come back to see us and enjoy the pub again, which has been wonderful.”
Brett and Lorraine moved to Saltash after leaving the sun and sea of Benidorm behind along with the bar they had run together for five years. The move to the banks of the River Tamar in South Cornwall is a major change of scene but one the couple is thoroughly enjoying.
Brett continued: “We have brought that spirit of fun with us here. We have some great laughs in the pub with everyone and we are really part of the community now. The work has made such a difference to the pub. It is a much warmer environment and the feedback from customers has been fantastic. The only thing we miss about Spain is the weather, everyone has been so welcoming here.”
The pub has been modernised inside and out with new furniture, TV screens and improvements to viewing areas so customers can make the most of live Sky Sports, BT Sport, and major sporting events.
As well as live sport the pub also has a successful darts team – who can now enjoy a new illuminated darts board – and regulars who play Cornish card game euchre. The Railway also puts on live music and hosts events such as parties and wakes.
Brett continued: “We have people aged from 18 to 90 in here. This really is a pub for everyone and everyone says it is the place in Saltash to go. We are a community pub and we welcome everyone to come and see us.”