A prominent councillor who served in the Royal Navy has launched a scathing attack on the government’s decision to introduce death duties for the children and partners of unmarried service personnel.
Cornwall Council’s Armed Forces Champion, Cllr Louis Gardner, has given it “both barrels” saying the move is “deeply unjust” and “an affront to the sacrifices made by our Armed Forces and their families.”
The Newquay councillor, who is the cabinet member for the economy, expressed grave concern over the impact the decision will have on grieving families, particularly those who are already grappling with the emotional and financial consequences of losing a loved one in service to their country.
Cllr Gardner said: “The men and women of our Armed Forces make extraordinary sacrifices to protect our freedoms and safeguard our way of life.
“Their families, who stand by them through every challenge and hardship, are no less deserving of our support and respect.
“This decision to impose death duties on the children and partners of unmarried service personnel is not only unfair but shows a shocking disregard for the realities faced by these families.”
Under the new policy, children and partners of service personnel who die without being married will now be required to pay inheritance tax on estates that exceed the standard threshold.
This marks a departure from the previous arrangement, which provided exemptions for families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country. The change has sparked outrage among Armed Forces charities, veterans’ organisations, and community leaders.
Cllr Gardner highlighted the unequal treatment the policy creates, emphasising the need for inclusivity in recognising the sacrifices of all military families, regardless of marital status.
He said: “To penalise families because a service member was not married is to disregard the modern realities of relationships and family structures.
“It is an outdated and discriminatory approach that fails to reflect the values of fairness and respect we owe to those who serve. Our Armed Forces community deserves better.”
Cllr Gardner further warned that the financial burden of these death duties could lead to long-term hardships for affected families, many of whom rely on the support structures previously available through inheritance tax exemptions.
He said: “These families have already suffered enough. They have lost a loved one, often in tragic and harrowing circumstances. For the government to now add an avoidable financial strain is unconscionable.”
Councillor Gardner has called on the government to urgently reconsider the policy, urging ministers to engage with veterans’ organisations, Armed Forces charities, and councils to understand the devastating implications of this decision.
He said: “As Cornwall Council’s Armed Forces Champion, I am committed to standing up for our military community. I will not remain silent while policies that undermine their dignity and welfare are pushed forward.
“I call on my fellow councillors, Cornwall’s MPs, and the public to join me in demanding that this decision be reversed immediately.
“Cornwall has one of the largest Armed Forces and veterans communities within the UK with over 5,000 service personnel resident within the Duchy.
“In Cornwall we value our service personnel, as proven when we hosted Armed Forces Day National Event in 2023, and this policy is not only cruel but completely unnecessary.”
Councillor Gardner has vowed to continue advocating for policies that honour their sacrifices and uphold their rights.