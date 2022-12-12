Cornwall Council is urging residents not to travel today and tomorrow (Sunday and Monday, December 11 and 12) unless absolutely essential as freezing temperatures cause treacherous driving conditions.The call comes as Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service’s critical control centre and the highways service dealt with more than 300 reports of road traffic accidents linked to ice over the weekend and Cormac’s gritting lorries are working around the clock to salt major routes throughout Cornwall.As temperatures are set to plumet to minus 7 degrees Celsius overnight on Sunday, residents are being asked to avoid travel unless essential on Sunday and Monday and to keep roads clear for emergency services.