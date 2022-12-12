Cornwall Council is urging residents not to travel today and tomorrow (Sunday and Monday, December 11 and 12) unless absolutely essential as freezing temperatures cause treacherous driving conditions.The call comes as Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service’s critical control centre and the highways service dealt with more than 300 reports of road traffic accidents linked to ice over the weekend and Cormac’s gritting lorries are working around the clock to salt major routes throughout Cornwall.As temperatures are set to plumet to minus 7 degrees Celsius overnight on Sunday, residents are being asked to avoid travel unless essential on Sunday and Monday and to keep roads clear for emergency services.
Even roads which have been salted will be icy due to the extreme weather conditions, the council warns.Pavements are also slippery and pedestrians should take extreme caution or remain at home where possible.Parents of schoolchildren and college students are being asked to look out for messages from schools and colleges about possible changes to opening times and school transport disruption on Monday.
Cllr Connor Donnithorne, Cornwall’s portfolio holder for transport, said: “Our emergency services and gritting lorries are working hard to keep residents safe but we’re calling on everyone to avoid travelling unless absolutely essential as it is treacherous out there. Please help our emergency services get to the people most in need by keeping routes clear and staying safe at home.”
Cllr Barbara Ellenbroek, Cornwall’s portfolio holder for children and families, said: “We know schools and colleges are already considering delaying opening times or closing tomorrow so, for parents - schools and colleges will be in contact with you if there are any changes to the schedule and school transport services tomorrow. Please look out for school messages by text, email, social media or school messaging systems.
“We need everyone to stay safe and take extra care to avoid the risk of falls and injuries during this extreme weather.”
More information on road gritting in Cornwall. Information on school closures will be listed on school websites and on the council website.For road emergencies ring 999.