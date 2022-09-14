Council support glamping pod
LISKEARD Town Council has lent its support to a plan for glamping pods in the grounds of an historic building.
At Moorswater Lodge, applicant Mr P Attala hopes to gain permission to install four timber pods and parking spaces on part of the property’s grounds situated close to the bottom of the hill off Old Road.
During a presentation given to the Council by agent Dan Mitchell of Influence Panning, members heard that the pods would be placed at the bottom of the garden between the trees near the
ponds and would not impact on the listed building.
The units would be for holiday use only, but being well-insulated, could be in operation year-round.
Mr Mitchell described the scheme as tourist accommodation of an appropriate scale to its location, and well related to the town centre. Local people would be employed to service the pods.
Liskeard Town Council’s Planning Committee resolved to support the application, encouraging the applicant to ensure the pods were fully accessible, and that sustainable features were incorporated where possible.
To have a look at the plan visit Cornwall Council’s online planning register and use reference PA22/06906.
