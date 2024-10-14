A number of home to school taxi routes and contracts are under review across Cornwall as the local authority battles to fund an increase in demand.
Cornwall Council’s 2024/25 budget includes a near £9-million increase to fund school transport.
The council forecast an overspend of £7.4-million for home to school transport services earlier this year and it has been mentioned at previous council meetings that it may be paying some contractors over the odds.
A number of parents have contacted us concerned with the impact any changes to transport services may have on children with special educational needs (SEN), who are often taken to school with a carer by taxi. It’s been suggested that around 50 taxi contracts providing school transport for SEN students have been put out to tender, affecting children attending Pencalenick and Curnow schools.
Cornwall Council hasn’t verified the number or which routes and schools could be affected, but said in a statement: “The pressures on the home to school transport budget continue to grow, largely due to the increase in demand, and we need to ensure we are getting the best value for money while continuing to support a growing number of children and young people and their families in accessing education.
“We are currently looking at a number of routes and taxi contracts to ensure we are getting the best value for money. Where there may be a change, the council will keep families fully informed and work with them in advance to ensure that there are no surprises.”
One father told us: “Some children have had the same passenger assistant and driver for years and can’t cope with change. This will most likely send them spiralling backwards after the school support team, passenger assistant and driver have worked so hard to get these children in a good place.”
The council’s review is being undertaken following advice provided by consultants.
Earlier this year, the council’s Conservative deputy leader and portfolio holder for resources David Harris said of the decision to look at school transport savings: “We’ve engaged consultants – ‘nasty consultants’ the opposition will say – but I’ve seen the draft report and it’s brilliant. There are some real savings there.”
He added: “This is part of the problem we have. If you’re the London borough of Lambeth, your home to school transport is two miles. If you’re Cornwall it can be 30 miles each way. Then you’ve got the issue as well of the drivers getting a good deal. I will not say ‘screwing the council’ because I don’t know, but if you can get more competitive tendering and more drivers involved then logic says your cost will come down. I’m not in a position to point and say, we’re getting ripped off. If I was, I’d say it, but I’m not able to say it.”
One of Cornwall Council’s most senior officers admitted last December that the local authority is paying school-run taxi drivers too much money.
The council’s chief operating officer Tracie Langley told an economic scrutiny committee that home to school transport for children with additional educational needs is particularly expensive for the council.
At the meeting, Cllr Mike McLening said: “Sometimes I get the feeling that perhaps we’re not as harsh as we should be when negotiating prices. You say about the taxi drivers … ‘do we let them get away with a bit on pricing?'”
Ms Langley responded that he was correct, but measures were being put in place to ensure they are paid a fair price, but one which could save the council money.