Council scraps Makers Project

THE unfinished Cattle Market Makers Project as it is today ( )

Liskeard Town Council has decided to cancel the capital element of the Cattle Market Makers Project which included shipping container-based art workshop units for small businesses and equipment such as kilns and 3D printers in the Cattle Market, next to Cornwall Council’s new WorkShed.

The decision was made due to the rising construction costs and increased lead times for materials, and the expected completion date was very likely to extend beyond the funding deadline due to delays caused by Brady Construction Services Limited.

On February 1, Liskeard Town Council published the invitation to tender for the construction of the project’s long-term base, a facility of eight small studio spaces plus two larger workshops and an administrative office to be located in Liskeard’s historic cattle market as part of the major strategy of regeneration.

The tender period closed on February 25 and on March 10 the council formally approved the acceptance of the tender bid from Brady Construction Services Limited for the works. Following discussions with Brady, a contract was agreed.

This contract was successfully approved by Liskeard Town Council on March 29 and was received by Brady from project consultants Ward Williams Associates on April 8.

That contract has still not been signed by Brady.

The contract covers the provision and instalment of a set of prefabricated modular units as previously designed.

These were expected to be based on repurposed shipping containers as a relatively inexpensive and environmentally sustainable construction solution. These were intended to provide creative entrepreneurs in Liskeard with low-rent facilities for their work.

Brady intended to deliver the groundwork and to subcontract the provision of the modular units themselves to a third party supplier. Brady’s original tender for the Market Makers units had proposed commencement of construction during April and completion by the end of September.

The funding for this project was strictly time-limited, as the majority of funding had been committed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

As a result of Brexit, this EU funding stream is due to close at the end of 2023.

For organisational reasons, those ERDF funds administered through Cornwall Council are currently scheduled to cease six months earlier, with the latest opportunity to incur expenditure falling at the end of March 2023.

Brady Construction Services Limited has been aware of these clear time constraints.

Brady is simultaneously working on the construction of the Workshed buildings for Cornwall Council on Liskeard’s Cattle Market site. This work has also been delayed.

David Ambler, Liskeard Town Councillor, said: “Speaking as a Liskeard Town Councillor I am very disappointed and concerned at the loss of investment in Liskeard, and the outcome of the Maker’s project.

“Seeking potential investment always carries a risk, and sometimes projects do not end the way we wish. However, residents of Liskeard have every right to ask questions over how this time-consuming project has been taken through their town council.”

On June 21, Liskeard Town Councillors voted unanimously to terminate this part of the project as it would have presented a “very significant financial risk” to Liskeard council taxpayers.

Liskeard’s Mayor, Cllr Simon Cassidy, said: “Whilst it is disappointing that we have had to make this decision, our over-riding priority must be to ensure the financial stability of our town and it was felt that by proceeding we may have placed this at risk.

“We remain committed to the provision of support and learning as part of this project as this has proved extremely successful and has been well received by those who have taken it up.”

Nick Craker, Cornwall Councillor for Liskeard Central, said: “I am very disappointed in the cost of this failed project to Liskeard’s council taxpayers.

“The delays have been extensive, which ultimately spelled the end of the Makers Project in the Cattle Market.”

The Market Makers project’s provision of creative skills classes, entrepreneurs training and enterprise mentoring, networking, promotion and support will continue to go from strength to strength, delivering great opportunities for the people and businesses of Liskeard as the other part of the project which will provide classes in creative arts to jobseekers and those wishing to improve themselves as well as providing mentoring and business advice to artists will continue.

Cllr Craker added: “I am pleased to see the revenue side of the Makers Project continue and know the business support and other work the team have developed over the past year has been warmly welcomed and positive.

“Cornwall Council’s WorkShed and covered market area are still full steam ahead and will be unveiled in the autumn.

“We have also been supporting Rosedean doctors surgery with their expansion plans and will continue to do all we can to see this delivered.”

Cornwall Council’s redevelopment of Liskeard’s historic cattle market site will carry on.

The Town Council project was only a very small element of a much larger redevelopment.